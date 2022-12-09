Interactive session on Recent Changes in GST Laws, E-Invoice Compliance organized by KCCI

Interactive session on Recent Changes in GST Laws, Issues of Refunds under GST, and E-invoice Compliance organized by Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry,(KCCI) Mangaluru



Mangaluru: Office of the Commissioner of Central Excise and Central Tax (GST) and Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru organized an Interactive session on Recent Changes in GST Laws, Issues of Refunds under GST, E-invoice Compliance, held at KCCI Meeting Hall, Chamber Building, Chamber Road, Bunder, Mangaluru. Imamuddin Ahmad I.R.S., Commissioner of Central Excise & Central Tax (GST), Mangaluru who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, delivered his keynote address on the Recent Changes in GST Laws, and Issues of Refunds under GST.

Three other speakers spoke on the same subjects of GST, which was beneficial to the business owners, GST practitioners and Accountants. KCCI GST Chairperson CA Keshava M Kallakuraya also addressed the GST topic. The other three resource persons were Suryanarayana Rao-Superintendent of Central Tax, Bunder and Pandeshwar Range of Mangaluru South Division who spoke on Recent Changes in GST Laws; the second session on the topic” Issues of Refunds under GST” was delivered by K Ganesh Hegde- Superintendent of Central Tax (Technical III) Udupi Division; and the third session on “E-Invoice Compliance” was addressed by CA Sabana of M/S Balakuraya & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mangaluru.

The welcome address was delivered by Ganesh Kamath-President of KCCI; the introduction of the chief guest was done by CA Ananthesh Prabhu- Vice President of KCCI. A vote of thanks was proposed by CA Abdur Rahman Musba. B A Nazeer and Divakar Pai Kochikar, both Hon Secretaries of KCCI were also present on the dais.

There are a few new GST changes that were implemented recently that can severely impact taxpayers and businesses. All the significant GST changes were applicable from 1st October 2022 onwards, like: Input Tax Credit; the Last date to claim ITC and amend sales/CDN extended; E-invoicing; Cancellation of GST Registration for failure to file a return; GST Refund Facilities; Consequences of Vendor Non-Compliance; Changes in GST Returns (GSTR-1, GSTR-3B: QRMP, GSTR-5, GSTR-8 )