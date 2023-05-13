Interactive Sessions on Penalties, Audit, Adjudication & Appeal under GST by KCCI

Interactive session with Dr B.V. Muralikrishna (Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (eGovernance), Commercial Taxes Department, Bengaluru, Govt. of Karnataka) and Sessions on Penalties, Audit, Adjudication & Appeal under GST organized by Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Mangaluru: Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru on Friday, 12th May 2023 organized an Interactive Session with Dr. B.V. Muralikrishna, Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (eGovernance), Commercial Taxes Department, Bengaluru, Govt. of Karnataka and sessions on Penalties, Audit, Adjudication & Appeal under GST. Dr B.V. Muralikrishna was the Chief Guest on the occasion. KCCI President, M. Ganesh Kamath delivered his Welcome address. Dr. B.V. Muralikrishna presented his keynote address to the audience which were business owners, GST practitioners and Accountants. He also interacted with the members present.

KCCI Hon. Secretary Divakar Pai Kochikar introduced the speakers to the audience. KCCI GST Sub-committee Chairman, CA Keshava N. Ballakuraya briefed the gathering about the significance of the topics. The Guest of Honour for the event was Smt. Meera S. Pandit, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (ADMIN), DGSTO, Mangaluru also addressed the audience. Two other speakers were Sanjay Balipa, Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, LGSTO-270, Mangaluru who spoke on the topic, Penalties under GST and Smt. Hemalatha N., Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, LGSTO-260, Mangaluru emphasized the topics of Audit, Adjudication & Appeal under GST.

The event witnessed the active participation of the members with their queries answered by all the speakers. The vote of thanks was rendered by KCCI Vice President, CA Ananthesh V. Prabhu. Also present on stage were KCCI Hon Treasurer CA Abdur Rahman Musba and Hon. Secretary, B. A. Nazeer. Unity Hospital, Mangaluru was the event partner.

