Interfaith Relationship Might Have Led to Killing of Abdul Jaleel-Section 144 Extended till 29 Dec

Mangaluru: The murder of trader Adbul Jaleel outside his shop in Surathkal of Mangaluru city Saturday 24 December night in what police said could be a revenge attack over the slain man’s alleged relationship with a woman from another faith. City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the alleged killers Shailesh, 21, of Naithangadi in Krishnapura and Savin Kanchan alias Munna, 24, of Hejamady were arrested in a lodge in Udupi, and have been remanded in judicial custody for ten days.

Although investigators were yet to ascribe a motive or arrive at one, a senior officer said Monday the assailants had personal enmity with the 43-year-old fancy store owner. “The woman had been living in Surathkal for the past eight years and the victim reportedly knew her. There was an exchange of words between Jaleel and one of the accused about three weeks ago,” he said.

Police Commissioner had said that as per eyewitnesses, Jaleel was stabbed by two persons near his fancy store. Two assailants and one accused who helped them to escape after the stabbing have been arrested. The two assailants are habitual offenders who are rowdy sheeters in Surathkal. “The motive behind the murder will be probed. More arrests of those, directly and indirectly, involved in the murder are likely to happen. The accused in custody now were also involved in a murder case in 2021. During the probe, we detained 12 people including a woman. After interrogation, three people were arrested. An identification parade will be held soon,” he added

PROHIBITORY ORDERS UNDER SECTION 144 EXTENDED UNTIL 29 DECEMBER

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) which were imposed in four police station limits of the Mangaluru City police commissioner hashave been extended till 6 am on December 29, stated City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar…The prohibitory order was imposed at Bajpe, Surathkal, Panambur and Kavoor station limits. Prohibitory orders were clamped following the murder of Abdul Jaleel till 6 am on December 27. Now, the Police Commissioner has extended it till December 29.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar M R issued an order extending the prohibition on the sale of liquor in four police station limits till 10 am on December 29.