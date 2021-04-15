Spread the love



















Interior of 2-year-old Fieldstar Hypermarket in City Totally Gutted in Late Night Fire

Interior of 2-year-old Fieldstar Hypermarket at Ballabagh in the City Totally Gutted in Late Night Fire that started around 11 pm on Wednesday 14 April after the store was closed. Rumours are that an electrical short circuit might be the cause of the fire, but the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, once thorough investigation is done by the concerned officials.

Mangaluru: It was indeed a devastating and sad news for Mrs Deepa Kamath, the owner of Fieldstar Hypermarket, located at Ballabagh, Mangaluru, and also her family after learning that their store which was inaugurated in November 2019, the entire interior and ceiling was totally gutted due to a fire that started around 11 pm on Wednesday 14 April 2021. A bunch of fire engines which arrived at the scene had the firemen trying to douze the blaze from 11 pm until early morning. The firemen had to break the front window glasses of the store in order to put out the inferno.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, even though rumours are that the fire was caused due to an electrical short circuit. As per one of the store employees, “The fire couldn’t have started due to the short circuit because we turned off all the electric connections, except for a couple of refrigerators and deep freezers which are kept running. It’s really surprising to note that the fire could have started by short circuit, since our store is only 2 years old. Only a proper investigation will reveal the exact cause of fire”.

One of the members of the ‘Fieldstar’ Kamath family speaking to Team Mangalorean said, ” We are a team of passionate people whose goal is to improve everyone’s life through disruptive products. We build great products to solve your business problems. Our products are designed for small to medium size companies willing to optimize their performance. It’s indeed sad to see that our store is destroyed in an unexpected fire, but we will rebuild the interior of the store at the earliest, so that our dear customers could shop their favourite hypermarket for the necessities again”.

Mrs Shanthi Rai, a resident of a nearby apartment speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Last night around 11pm or so, I heard loud noises, flames and smoke smell coming out from Fieldstar Hypermarket. It was a terrible scene with all the flames and smoke escaping into the skies. It was my favourite store to do my shopping for household necessities and groceries. The management and staff were friendly and helpful, and the store was just 3-4 minutes walking distance from my apartment. The store had all the items that I needed, and they were reasonably priced. I feel very sorry for the Kamath family for the disaster of their business. I will be definitely missing this store, until it reopens again”.

Watch Video – Click Here