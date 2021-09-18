Spread the love



















International Coastal Cleanup Day 2021 observed by Coast Guard Karnataka at Panambur Beach



Mangaluru: Coast Guard Karnataka successfully conducted International Coastal Cleanup (ICC)-2021 at Panambur Beach involving 120 volunteers from Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police, New Mangalore Port Trust, Central Industrial Security Force, Customs & Central Excise. Akshy Sridhar, IAS, Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation was the Chief Guest for the beach clean ship which commenced at 8 am and lasted till 10. 30 at Panambur Beach, Mangaluru

The International Coastal Cleanup is the world’s largest one-day volunteer effort to clean up the marine environment under the aegis of the UN. All over the world, on the 3rd Saturday of every September, the volunteers from various organisations come together at local beaches to show their commitment to clean beaches and waterways.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has been coordinating International Coastal Cleanup Day in India. The coastal cleanup is conducted under the direction of United National Environment Programme (UNEP) and South Asian Cooperative Environment Programme (SACEP) in the South Asian Region.

The participants removed plastic waste and non biodegradable materials littered at Panambur and Tannirbavi beaches. The cleanliness drive has created awareness amongst people and hope they inculcate these habits to keep the beaches and coastal environment neat and clean for the years to come. The event was supported by MRPL, Dakshina Kannada Milk Producers Union and State Bank of India.

