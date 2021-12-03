International Conference – ‘SACAIM 2021’ Inaugurated at AIMIT-Beeri on 2 December

Mangaluru: The 2–day International Conference on Advanced Information Technology, Engineering & Management (SACAIM) was inaugurated on 2nd December 2021 at AIMIT Campus, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru in virtual mode. Dr. Jayaprakash Alva, Dean of Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru inaugurated the Conference. Dr (Fr) Praveen Martis SJ, Principal of the College presided over the programme. Dr S. Ruban, HOD of PG Dept. of Software Technology was the Convener of SACAIM 2021.

Dr. Jayaprakash Alva, in his address, stressed the need and importance of the Information Technology domain working together with the Health Care sector, which could benefit the society at large. He also emphasized that this conference should not end with discussions and deliberations but should be taken forward to design innovative and creative products that could help the common man.

Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, highlighted the various collaborative engagements and research initiatives taken by the College.

Rev. Dr Melwyn Pinto SJ, Director of AIMIT Campus of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, highlighted the role of research in academic life and appreciated the participants of this conference for coming up with various research papers. The e-conference proceedings with an ISBN no 978-93-91077-79-2, consisting of all the paper abstracts that will be presented in the conference, were released in the function.

Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University, Prof. Dr. P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya, had sent greetings through the video message, where he appreciated the College for organizing this conference, and also pointed out the impact of technology in handling the pandemic situation.

The Tutorial sessions were conducted by Association of Public Health Technologists, where Digital Health and the various other initiatives were elaborated by Dr Shazia Anjum, State WHO HQ Consultant, NTEP, Karnataka, Dr Balu P S, Prof and Head, Department of Community Medicine, JJMMC, Davangere and Mr Surabhi Quraishi from ZMQ development. The entire Session was coordinated by Dr Sudhir Prabhu, Professor, Department of Community Medicine from Father Muller Medical College.

There were paper presentations in 4 different tracks and concept proposals were presented across eight tracks, i.e., Data Intensive computing, Networks and Information Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Statistics, Big Data Analytics and Technology, Bioinformatics and Computational Biology, Management Science and Humanities and Digital Health. More than 120 papers will be presented on these two days. The sessions will be moderated by a panel of experts and the best papers will be awarded with Certificates.

All the arrangements have been coordinated under the leadership of Dr (Fr) Melwyn Pinto SJ, Director of AIMIT campus of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore, Dr Hemalatha (Dean, PG Dept. of IT), Dr S. Ruban HOD of PG Dept. of Software Technology and Convener SACAIM 2021 and Mrs Vanitha Kulsekhar, Organizing Secretary SACAIM 2021.

Speaking about the conference arrangements, Dr S. Ruban, the convener of this year SACAIM 2021 said, “This year’s conference, we have included a new track called “Digital Health” in collaboration with the Association of Public Health Technologists, Bangalore”. As the world is going through a season of pandemic, it is interesting to see how technology can help the Public Health and contribute to the health of the society.

Dr Hemalatha welcomed the gathering. Dr S. Ruban rendered the vote of thanks.