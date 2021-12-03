International Day of Disabled Persons Observed in City organized by KSAfor SE & SS

International Day of Disabled Persons Observed in the City organized by Karnataka State Association for Special Educators & Supportiver Staff with the Theme ” “Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible, and sustainable post-COVID-19 World” on Friday, 3 December 2021.

Mangaluru: The observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992, by the United Nations General Assembly resolution. The observance of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. It also seeks to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

The theme of the day is ‘Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible, and sustainable post-COVID-19 world. Every year, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is marked on December 3. As per World Health Organization , More than 1 billion people experience disability, and this figure is predicted to rise, due in part to population ageing and an increase in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. Sources reveal that the global crisis of COVID-19 is deepening pre-existing inequalities, exposing the extent of exclusion and highlighting that work on disability inclusion is imperative. People with disabilities—one billion people— are one of the most excluded groups in our society and are among the hardest hit in this crisis in terms of fatalities.

And locally here in Mangaluru, The International Day of Disabled Persons observance was organized by Karnataka State Association for Special Educators & Supportiver Staff with the Theme ” “Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible, and sustainable post-COVID-19 World” on Friday, 3 December 2021.A procession started from Kadri, in front of Lions Seva Mandir-Mallikatta and proceeded through Kadri Market Road, Shivabagh Road and culminated at St Agnes Special School premises, Bendore, Mangaluru. The procession consisting of differently-abled students from seven schools, namely-St Agnes Special School, Bendore, Mangaluru with 100 students; SAANIDHYA – Residential School & Training Centre for the Mentally Challenged, Shakthinagar, Mangaluru ( (77); St Mary’s Specialschool-Kinnigoli ( 37); Jeevan Jyothi Special school-Kadaba (20); Daya Special school-Belthangady (14); Christa Raj Navachaitanya-Venoor (20); Chethana Special School, V T Road, Mangaluru ( 40); and Spoorthi Special School-Moodabidri ( 20). Also joined in the parade were students of St Agnes Special School Teachers Training Institution, Bendore, Mangaluru.

The procession was inaugurated by releasing colorful balloons in the air by the dignitaries, namely Inaugurator M Ganesh Shetty (Prop. Hotel Foodland, Mangaluru); Sr Maria Shruthi AC ( Principal St Agnes Special School), Dr Vasanth Kumar Shetty (Administrator, Saannidhya, Mangaluru) Ramanand Bhandary (Trustee, Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Konchadi, Mangaluru); Sudhir Kadri ( Businessman); Sr Shalet Pinto ( HM- Christaraj Navachaitanya Special school); Mrs Shalini Pandit ( Special advisor at Saanidhya); Vinod Shenoy (Trustee, Seva Bharathi, Mangaluru); Narasimha R (Trustee, Chethana Special school), among others.

In his welcome address Dr Vasanth Kumar Shetty said, ” On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, let us pledge to reinvent our perspectives and ensure equity in treatment and opportunities for our divyang brothers and sisters. Let us make an inclusive, accessible and sustainable world for all. Our effort should be to promote inclusion of persons with special abilities in the society. Let’s ensure that they are able to access health care, education, employment opportunities and participate fully in the society. Let us salute to the unshakeable spirit of all the differently abled. Let us pledge to continue our inclusive initiatives to remove all barriers & inequalities so that they realise their true potential.. I am overwhelmed to note that a large number of students have joined to mark this Day, even though we had to observe it in a sombre way due to the present pandemic restrictions”.

Dr Vasanth Shetty also introduced Harry D’souza, who was going to be felicitated on the occasion. Master trumpeter and 2021 Rajyotsava Award Winner Harry D’souza was felicitated by the dignitaries on the dais, for his enormous contribution made to the disabled students of Saanidhya and St Agnes Special School children in teaching music. In his acceptance speech, Harry thanked everyone for the support and love shown towards him all these years, but unfortunately, due to his health conditions was not able to continue his service to these two schools in future.

The announcers during the procession were Ms Shanthala and Ms Gracy Braganza, and the formal function was compered by Ms Suma D’silva-Assistant administrator at Saanidhya, who also proposed the Vote of thanks. Ms Reshma Serrao-the Headmistress at St Mary’s Special School briefed about the significance of the Day. United Artists Brass Band led by Harry d’souza entertained the crowd throughout the procession, and also during the formal function.

Mount Carmel Central School Students spend time with Children of St Agnes Special school & Veronica Vihar to observe International Day of the Disabled

Path breakers find various ways of compassionate situations and one such was the International Day of the Disabled, observed on 3rd December 2021. Mount Carmel Central School, to relive the dream of its Founder Venerable Mother Veronica, celebrated this day with passion and zest with the disabled children of St. Agnes Special School and the disabled adults of Veronica Vihar.

The staff members motivated from within contributed with joy a gift kit containing face towel, mask and toiletries along with refreshments to each inmate at Veronica Vihar and kit containing mask, sanitizers and sweet packet to St. Agnes Special School along with a burse of Rs.10,000/- from the school. It was indeed a motivational experience to the staff and the students. The passion and enthusiasm of the staff members is well appreciated and the school implementing its mission statement in action, motivated by the Founder Venerable Mother Veronica.