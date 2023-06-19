International Day of Yoga Celeberated  Eastern Uganda

International Day of Yoga Celebrated Eastern Uganda

International Day of Yoga is Celebrated on 18 June 2023 at Mbale, Eastern Uganda.

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS ) Eastern Uganda in conjunction with the High Commission of India Kampala and Hindu Union Mbale celebrated International Day of Yoga on Sunday, 18 June 2023 at Hindu Temple Mbale.

International Day of Yoga celebrations was attended by the members of the Indian Community of Mbale and a large number of local Ugandans.

The Group Yoga was carried out under the instruction of a Ugandan Yoga Teacher from H S S Kampala

