International E-conference on ‘Mutation Challenges in Commerce and Management Education’ in association with Mangalore University at University Evening College, Mangaluru

A two-day International E-conference on ‘Mutation Challenges in Commerce and Management Education’ organized by the Department of M.com; MBA(IB) was inaugurated by Prof. P. S. Yadapadithaya, the Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University. He explained about the innovations of technology and e-commerce in the form of Business Labs, E-Learning, Distance Learning, Accounting practices and virtual platforms invented are blessings in disguise due to waves after waves of Covid. The Academic Head of Regenesys Business School of South Africa Miss Patience Nyoni explained the disruptions and economic depressions of South Africa and the recovery efforts undertaken to raise the GDP of a country while delivering her Keynote address for the conference.

Dr. Subhashini Srivatsa, Principal of the college has expressed her concern about raising the education-employability divide among graduates. The M.Com and MBA (IB) Co-ordinator Dr. Jagadeesha B. delivered a conference prologue. The guests and gatherings were welcomed by Venkatesh Nayak, the Conference Secretary. Mr. Steevan D’Souza, Conference Co-ordinator introduced the guests and the program was compeered by Miss Kavya P Hegde the Conference Coordinator.

Technical Session I on ‘Business Labs” was resourced by Prof. Pareekshith Singh Manhas, Director of University Incubation Centre, Jammu University. He has explained the factors for the failure of business labs and the kinds of experiences to be given and the technology in business labs. This session was chaired by R. Ramanan, Former Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, and Additional Secretary of Niti Ayog, Government of India who focused on the need for smartness and adaptability in technology. This session was compered by Rajesh Kumar and Praveen, faculty of MBA (IB).

The Panel Discussion I was on ‘Industry Institutional Role in Professionalizing Commerce and Management Education’. Dr. Samir Kagalkar, Co-Founder, eMBArkers Management Education. Start-Up has laid focus on imbibing experience and mutual reinforcement for integrated and sustained education practices. Ms Kyoko Okutani, Chief Executive Officer, World Women Bank, Japan has explained the phase of the development process of social enterprises in Japan. Prof. Manoj Kamat, Principal of DPM’s Shree Mallikarjun and Shri Chetan Manju Desai College, Canacona, Goa was a Chairperson of the session who has invoked an interesting discussion during the session. Mithun Chandra and Miss Harinakshi of the Department of MBA (IB) compered the session.

Fifty papers on various themes related to the conference were presented by the delegates from different parts of the world during the afternoon. On the second day of the e-conference, the panel discussion on “Decoding Future Human Resources with Curriculum and Business Intelligence” was held. The session was chaired by Prof. Y Muniraju, Dean, Commerce and Management, Mangalore University, he expressed that Decoding human resource and their dedication and determination helps the Nation to grow, any financial loss in GDP may be retrievable but the loss of human resources is not returnable.

The panelists Arya, K. C., Director, CWB (Community Work without Border) Pvt. Ltd., Nepal explained about earthquakes in Nepal that have paved a way to empower women. He also explained about women entrepreneurship promoted by their organization and the importance of technology for the success of small business units. Another panelist Dr. GuruTej, Chief Academic Officer, WizdomED explained about personality and individual behavior and pointed out that decoding human resources help the present teachers in the academic field. The panel discussion was Compered by Nitin Gonsalves and Ms. Stephigraph, faculty of the M.Com Department.

25 research papers were presented by different scholars from across the world in technical sessions. In the valedictory ceremony, the Chief Guest of the session was Dr. Reazul Islam from Alburkhary International University, Malaysia. He explained about challenges in modernization and Covid-19 and also pointed out the importance of value education and Social Entrepreneurship. Vivek Rangabhashyam, Co-Founder, Markitome, Andhra Pradesh gave the valedictory speech by explaining about handling certainty trends of uncertainty. The Principal of the college, Dr. Subhashini Srivatsan, expressed her gratitude towards mutual cooperation extended by international speakers.

Dr. Kishore Kumar C K, Registrar, Mangalore University presided over the valedictory session. He briefed about the mutations in commerce and management education which surely equip better sports managers to gain medals in the Olympics too. Dr. Jagadish B, the conference convener welcomed the gathering. Venkatesh Nayak presented a report on two-day conference deliberations. Ms. Kavya P Hegde introduced the guests. The programme was compered by Mr. Steven D’Souza, Faculty, Department of MBA (IB).

