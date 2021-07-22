Spread the love



















International E- Conference on ‘Mutation Challenges in Commerce & Management Education’

As part of Mangalore University Cisco Webex meet, Two days international E- conference on Commerce and Management education is organized by the department of M.com and MBA (IB), University Evening College Mangalore- a constituent college of Mangalore University in collaboration with Karnataka State Higher Education Council on 23rd and 24th July 2021 and the same will broadcasted through University Evening College YouTube live channel.

Mangaluru : During a press meet held at Manglauru Press Club, Lady Hill-Mangaluru on 22 Jily 2021, Dr Subhashini Srivatsa, Principal of University Evening College, Mangaluru and Conference Convener said, ” Two days international E- conference on Commerce and Management education is organized by the department of M.com and MBA (IB), University Evening College Mangalore- a constituent college of Mangalore University in collaboration with Karnataka State Higher Education Council on 23rd and 24th July 2021 through Mangalore University Cisco Webex meet and the same will broadcasted through University Evening College YouTube live channel”.

She further said, “Commence and Mngt are those areas of education which lead to knowledge re-engineering, Paradigm Shifts & re-skills for successful Handling of trade, commerce and industry. The current Education system is yet to erase a mismatch between the aforesaid demands and supply of standard human resources. The proposed E-Conference entitled “Transformation Challenges in Commerce & Management Education” allows for a rich and interesting discussion from different points of view”.

Also speaking on the occasion, Venkatesha Nayak, Faculty, Dept of M.com, Conference Organizing Secretary said, “The conference will be inaugurated by Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister and also Higher Education Minister of Govt. of Karnataka Dr Ashwath Narayan. The Keynote address will be delivered by Ms Patience Nyoni, Academic Head Regenesys Business School, South Africa and the event will be presided by the Honorable Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University Prof. P Subramanya Yadapadithaya”

“There are various Sessions in this two days Conference, where resource persons are joining from across the nations to share their expertise knowledge are R. Ramanan, Additional Secretary Niti Aayog, Government of India, Prof. Parikshit Singh Manhas from University of Jammu, Kyo Kyo Okkutani from, World Women Bank Japan, Dr Manoj Kamat Professor and principal from Goa, Dr Samir Kagalkar Co -founder of eMBAkers Mgt, Arya K C, Director CWB Pvt Ltd, Nepal, Prof Y Muniraju, Dean of commerce and Management, Mangalore University, Dr Gurutej, Chief Academic Officer WisdomEd, Dr Reazul Islam from AlBukhari International University, Malaysia ,Vivek Rangabhashyam, Co-founder markitome, and Dr Kishore Kumar CK, Registrar Mangalore University ” added Dr Jagadeesh B, Dept Coordinator and Conference Co- Convener.

Also present during the press meet was Ms Kavya P Hegde, faculty, Dept of M.com and Conference Coordinator . One more conference coordinator Steevan D’Souza N, faculty, Dept of M.com was not present at the press meet.

About 800 participants have registered and many research papers from across the globe will be presented in conference sessions. The interested may contact Mr Steevan D’Souza N (9481843494) and Ms Kavya P Hegde, (8095076440)

Like this: Like Loading...