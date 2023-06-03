International Funding to Women Wrestlers’ Protest – Shobha Karandlaje

Udupi: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje alleged that the women wrestlers’ protest against sexual harassment by the BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is politically motivated and is funded by foreign countries.

Addressing the media persons at Hotel Ocean Pearl on June 3, Shobha Karandlaje said, “If there is any protest, the international community will come to support them. Billionaire George Soros is trying to destabilize Indian democracy by funding such protests. Many political leaders of our country have joined hands with him”.

When asked about throwing the medals to the Ganga river by the wrestlers, Shobha said, “When Narendra Modi took charge as PM of India many people had thrown awards and certificates. We don’t care for such foolishness, if anyone is guilty in this case, action will be taken against them as per the law. We are not going to support anyone, the Union Minister Anurag Thakur is conducting an inquiry in this case. We hope that the truth will come out soon”.

Talking about the 5 free guarantees announced by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shobha said, “Andhra Pradesh government also gave such freebies to the people during the elections, but today, the government is struggling to pay the salary of its employees. Karnataka government should give details about how they are mobilizing funds for the freebies. The government just yesterday announced the guarantees, let’s see how it will work in the coming days”.

