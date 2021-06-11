Spread the love



















International Human Trafficking, 38 Sri Lankans and 6 Locals Taken into Custody

Mangaluru: Under the Section 14 Foreigners Act 1964 and Section 12 (1) (a) Passport Act 1967, 38 Sri Lankans and 6 locals have been arrested by the CCB police on June 10.

According to the police, on June 10, after getting reliable information from the Intelligence department of Tamil Nadu about illegal immigrants from Sri Lanka residing in Mangaluru, the Mangaluru Central Sub-division police along with the CCB police raided “C Port Lodge” in Azizuddin Road, “City Lodge” at Rao and Rao Circle and Kasba Bengre and took 38 Srilankans into custody. All 38 Sri Lankans were staying illegally in Mangaluru without a passport. Six locals have also been arrested for providing shelter to the Sri Lankan’s in Mangaluru.

It was learnt that the Sri Lankan’s have paid Rs 5 to 10 lakh for employment in Canada. In March 2021 they arrived at Thoothukudi in Tamilnadu by ship. From Thoothukudi, all the 38 Srilankans were sent to Bengaluru via Madurai – Salem. From Bengaluru, they were brought to Mangaluru. For the past one and half month, the Sri Lankans have been staying in Mangaluru in three lodges. In this connection, 6 locals have been arrested for providing them shelter in Mangaluru.

Based on the information from the Intelligence department of Tamil Nadu, and under the direction of Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar and the guidance of DCP Law and order Hariram Shanker, the operation was carried out by the ACP of Mangaluru Central Sub-division Parameshwar Hegde and CCB police Inspector Mahesh Prasad and team.

In this connection a case has been registered in the Mangaluru South Police station under Section 14 Foreigners Act 1964 and Section 12 (1) (a) Passport Act 1967.

Like this: Like Loading...