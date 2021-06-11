Spread the love



















International Human Trafficking, 38 Srilankans and 6 Locals Taken into Custody

Mangaluru: Under the Section 14 Foreigners Act 1964 and Section 12 (1) (a) Passport Act 1967, 38 Srilankans and 6 locals have been arrested by the CCB police on June 10.

According to the police, on June 10, after getting reliable information from the Intelligence department of Tamilnadu about illegal immigrants from Srilanka residing in Mangaluru, the Mangaluru Central Sub-division police along with the CCB police raided “C Port Lodge” in Azizuddin Road, “City Lodge” at Rao and Rao Circle and Kasba Bengre and took 38 Srilankans into custody. All 38 Srilankans were staying illegally in Mangaluru without a passport. Six locals have also been arrested for providing shelter to the Srilankan’s in Mangaluru.

It was learnt that the Srilankan’s have paid Rs 5 to 10 lakh for employment in Canada. In March 2021 they arrived at Thoothukudi in Tamilnadu by ship. From Thoothukudi, all the 38 Srilankans were sent to Bengaluru via Madurai – Salem. From Bengaluru, they were brought to Mangaluru. For the past one and half month, the Srilankans have been staying in Mangaluru in three lodges. In this connection, 6 locals have been arrested for providing them shelter in Mangaluru.

Based on the information from the Intelligence department of Tamilnadu, and under the direction of Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar and the guidance of DCP Law and order Hariram Shanker, the operation was carried out by the ACP of Mangaluru Central Sub-division Parameshwar Hegde and CCB police Inspector Mahesh Prasad and team.

In this connection a case has been registered in the Mangaluru South Police station under Section 14 Foreigners Act 1964 and Section 12 (1) (a) Passport Act 1967.

Like this: Like Loading...