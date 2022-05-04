International Labour Day Celebrations held at CODP

Mangaluru: Canara Organisation for Development and Peace (CODP) celebrated International Labour Day on May 3rd, 2022 at CODP, Nanthoor. The program began with a prayer led by CODP staff.

The chief guest on this occasion was Professor Rajan, Principal of Padua College of Commerce and Management. Rev. Fr Vincent D’Souza, Director of CODP and Mrs Pushpaveni, Animator of CODP were also present on the dais.

Rev. Fr Vincent DSouza welcomed the dignitaries on the dais and also the other participants attending the program. He said that Workers day is the best day. Workers can develop their abilities and work earnestly. He also said that on the occasion of Workers day, the workers remember the troubles and problems they faced while working and try to become successful.

Prof. Rajan narrated his experience while he rendered his service in different fields. He lauded the efforts of all workers saying that their service, hard work and dedication are mainly responsible for the success of any business firm, institute, organization or any other workplace.

During the program, Mr Rohitaksha and Mrs Lynet Alvares were felicitated for their long tenure of service in CODP-RUSEMP. The occasion was also used to felicitate and bid farewell to Rev. Fr Francis Gomes who had supported CODP’s activities with his suggestions or advise, during his three years of residence on the campus.

Mr Ravikumar Crasta, Coordinator of CODP, compered the program. Mrs Zeena, staff of CODP proposed the vote of thanks.