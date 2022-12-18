International League T20 offers inaugural season thrill for cricket fans as tickets go on sale

From the super striker Andre Russell to the wily Wanindu Hasaranga to ‘Champion’ DJ Bravo, the biggest and the greatest T20 stars are all set to have cricket fans on the edge of their seats in the inaugural season of the DP World International League T20 from January 13 next year.

Cricket lovers will have a chance to secure their seats to be part of the exciting action by grabbing their tickets from December 18.

The showpiece T20 tournament will be played across three world-class stadiums – Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium, the Dubai International Stadium, and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The stadiums, which boast unrivalled state-of-the-art infrastructure, have the capability of hosting the grandest of competitions after collecting enormous experience from organising marquee international tournaments, a combined 178 international T20 matches to date, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (2021).

The three venues are amongst the top-ranked white-ball venues in the world, the first One Day International in the UAE was played 38 years ago at Sharjah which currently holds the record of hosting the most ODIs.

From being a hot bed of neutral cricket, the UAE is now ready to deliver a glittering T20 extravaganza of its own as the first season of the ILT20 is launched with a thrilling opening ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium on 13 January (2023). The evening will be spearheaded by Indian Rap superstar Badshah alongside RnB megastar Jason Derulo, their electrifying performances will set the scene for the opening match, a mouth-watering clash between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Fans can snap-up tickets for this season-opening extravaganza starting from AED30.

With fans having the opportunity to choose from three different stands, and areas ranging from general, family and corporate hospitality, for all 34 matches across all stadiums during the course of the tournament, match ticket prices are attractively priced starting at AED20 for general entry, while lounge access can be enjoyed for as little as AED60.

Meanwhile, tickets for hospitality and lounges start at AED120, and the price for the VIP Corporate boxes, where the fans can soak in the electrifying atmosphere and scintillating action, start at AED2,500. Fans can also buy Season pass at 10% discount for hospitality areas for all homes matches of any team.

The three ILT20 venues will also pose as home grounds for all six franchises in the league. The Sharjah Warriors fans will have an exclusive opportunity to cheer the blockbuster all-rounder Moeen Ali from the stands at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, while Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ big hitter Paul Stirling will be spurred on by energetic atmosphere at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Dubai Capitals fans will not hold back when the explosive Rovman Powell smacks fours and sixes all over the Dubai International Stadium. The stadium in Dubai will be treated with a double delight when T20 World Cup star Alex Hales strikes the ball out of the park for the Desert Vipers.

Apart from the riveting action on the field, the DP World ILT20 organisers will focus strongly on making the tournament an ideal place for families to get together and experience fan activation initiatives such as cheer squads and in-stadia fan moments. One such initiative is Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Stadium’s very-popular ‘Family-Zone’, situated on the amphitheatre lawn overlooking the ground, where families can relax and enjoy the matches in the mild UAE winters which make watching cricket a thoroughly enjoyable experience. Children’s tickets for all games are priced from just AED10.

Speaking about the ILT20 ticketing launch, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board said, “This is a huge moment, and another great milestone for the league. There is no tournament without the support of its fans and therefore we are very excited to announce the ticketing platform and prices for the cricket fans both here in the UAE and to those who will travel from across the world to witness and enjoy, in person, this exciting league. I hope that each and every cricket fan gets a chance to enjoy what should be an incredible month of thrilling cricket and to create one of the best sporting experiences of their lives.” “We are thrilled to have Platinum List as our ticketing partner and we look forward to a very successful partnership.”

Making its debut on January 13 (2023), the inaugural ILT20 promises to be a high-octane competition with some of the greatest cricketing superstars — Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Alex Hales — set to make their way to the UAE to kick-off the league.

Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).