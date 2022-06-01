International-level Furniture Cluster to Come up in Mangaluru: CM Bommai

Karkala: “An international level furniture cluster that would provide ample employment opportunities for the youth will come up in Mangaluru. Work on the project will start this year itself,” said the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was speaking after inaugurating the Enne Hole Lift Irrigation project in Karkala taluk on June 1. A green energy industrial hub will be established in the coastal region. The approval to set up the furniture cluster will be passed soon.

Textile park in Karkala

Bommai further said, “A tourism circuit connecting the ancient Jain Basadis in Karkala and other tourist spots in the region will be developed. Beach and Pilgrimage tourism will be taken up for development in the coastal region this year. A Textile Park will also be set up in Karkala.”

Boost for Coastal economy

“Ministers of the coastal region have been instructed to turn the districts in the region into modern developed districts. Supplementary programmes in this regard have been formulated in the budget. Work on the expansion of Karwar and Mangaluru ports has been taken up. Grants have been provided for developing 8 fishing harbours. The project to provide deep-sea fishing boats has been implemented. These initiatives would boost the economy of the coastal region,” Bommai said.

24 project proposals submitted to the Centre

Lauding Prime Minister Modi as a statesman with a long term vision for the nation, Bommai listed a slew of schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Kissan Samman and Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana as revolutionary. Funds have been provided for the development of all the ports under the Sagar Mala project. Proposals for 24 projects with total investments of Rs 2400 crore in the region have been submitted to the union government, Bommai said.

The issue of Deemed Forest has been resolved, and title deeds will be issued to farmers in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts by excluding 6,33,000 acres from the Deemed Forest category, Bommai said.

Government’s pro-people programmes

“Drawing up and completing the Enne Hole project within our term is a distinction of our government. The Irrigation Minister has proved his commitment to the speedy implementation of irrigation projects. The Revenue Minister has taken Revenue records to the doors of the people. The ministers in this region have toiled for the welfare of the fishermen and weaker sections. Greater emphasis has been given to delivering social justice with a grant of Rs 28,000 cr for SC, ST welfare programmes, and monthly pension for senior citizens, widows and physically challenged has been raised. 10 new chemotherapy centres and 60,000 cycle dialysis systems are being set up to improve health services for the poor,” Bommai explained.

Ministers Govinda Karjol, Sunil Kumar, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, S Angara, MLA’s Raghupathi Bhat, Lalaji R Mendon, Sukumar Shetty, State OBC commission Chairman Jayapraksash Hegde, DC Kurma Rao M SP Vishnuvardhan and others were present.