International Rock Art Fest Unveiled in Udupi



Udupi: Two days international rock art fest was unveiled by lighting the lamp by hereditary managing trustee of Maranakatte Brahmalingeshwara temple Sri. Sadashiva Shetty. Erwin Neumayer, an art historian from Austria who was the general president of the two days fest said that every student of Indian rock art remembers that for a long time, the western ghats and coastal line west of it were considered devoid of any form of prehistoric art. Why it should be like that was puzzling and unclear, since palaeolithic as well as mesolithic tools were known since long from here as well. I must tell you, that rock art researchers in India did take engravings on the brittle surface of laterite devoid of any considerable age and therefore neglected reports about it for a long time.

Even when information from Kerala, South Canara, Goa and the Konkan were published, along with photographs, official archaeology took hardly any notice of these finds. Archaeologists were slow in taking notice of this finds and potentials this art held for the study of the prehistory of the region. Already the government of Maharashtra supports the study and safeguarding of some of the sites with engravings, by funding the research and protection.

I therefore congratulate the Mujik Sunder Ram Shetty College, Shirva, to support professor Murugeshi’s projects in studying this ancient remains of rock art, so that many young students and many more people and institutions will join hands in supporting and protect these subtle, but nonetheless important prehistoric remains. In that way the laterite engravings will be part of a long and recognized heritage, of which the Indian people will be proud of.

Dr. Ravi Korisettar Hon., Director R.B.Foote Sanganakallu, Archaeological museum, Ballari said that this fest is unique because it is a public outreach program which involves artists, archaeologists , art historians and local people. Dr. Athul Kumar Shetty., Trustee of Kollur Sri Mookambika temple, said that the rock engravings of Avalakki Pare is the great treasure of our rich heritage about which we are proud of.

Prof. Y. Bhaskar Shetty., administrator of the college, released a brochure of Prehistory of Tulunadu and said that the department of Ancient History and Archaeology has been making several discoveries from the past few decades. Along with new discoveries the department also has been creating and disseminating knowledge.

Dr. Jayaram Shettigar., the President of Mangalore University History Teachers Association (MANUSHA), released a Kannada brochure and appreciated the Rock Art Fest. Ameen Shetty, the President of Iduru-Kunjadi Grama Panchayat delivered his presidential address and said that today by this fest we the people understand the importance of rock engravings of Avalakki Pare and will take the need to protect them. Later on Dr. Ravi Kori Settar delivered the Keynote address and Dr. Mohan R delivered a special lecture on Dr. A. Sundara.

Organizing secretary of the fest Prof. T. Murugeshi welcomed the gathering, Kum Sandhya compered the programme, and Prof Shwetha k proposed the vote of thanks. The International Rock Art Fest organized by M.S.R.S. College NSS Unit and department of Ancient History and Archaeology in association with International Arts and Cultural Foundation, Bengaluru, Dept., of Tourism, Udupi district, Dept., of Forest, Udupi district and Iduru-Kunjadi Grama panchayat.

Report submitted by :Prof. T. Murugeshi-Organizing Secretary



