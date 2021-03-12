Spread the love



















International seminar on Nath sect in Gorakhpur



Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): An international mega seminar on the Nath sect will be held from March 20 to 22 at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University in Gorakhpur.

DDU University vice-chancellor Prof. Rajesh Singh, who met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the event, later told reporters that the Chief Minister said that literature related to the Nath sect should also be translated in other languages as Nath sect followers live in Nepal, Bengal, Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Also, there are followers and educationists of the Nath sect all over the world and it is required to associate with them through the seminar.

Yogi Adityanath, who belongs to the Nath sect, is the head of the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

The vice chancellor said that the main topic of the seminar is ‘Nath Panth ke Vaishvik Pradey’.

Prof. Singh said that the university will ensure a platform in the mega international seminar to the followers of the Nath sect all over the world and it will also become a place to translate the literature on the Nath sect available all over the world.

“The people working on Nath Panth and educationists all over the world, including Yogi Hallman Nath from Austria, Bhagwan Nath from Spain, Yogini Devkinath from Brazil, Dr. Madhavdesh Pandey of Michigan University, America will be connected to the seminar, he added.