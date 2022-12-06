International Volunteer Day 2022 observed at St Aloysius College



Mangaluru: United Nations Volunteers India in association with the Department of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Social Work, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore, Government of India, Youth Organisation of Dakshina Kannada, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mangalore organized a programme “Solidarity Through Volunteering” to commemorate the International Volunteer Day 2022 on 5th December 2022 in Eric Mathias Hall of the College.

B.M. Prasad, Commandant, 7th Battalion, KSRP, Dakshina Kannada was the Chief Guest and inaugurated the programme. Dr Denis Fernandes, Principal-in charge, SAC, presided over the programme. Raghuveer Souterpete, UNV-District Youth Officer, Dr Shwetha Rasquinha, HOD of the Department of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Social Work and Dr Roshan Monteiro, the convenor were on the dais.

Sushil Chaudhar, Country Coordinator, UN Volunteers India delivered the keynote address. Raghuveer Souterpete briefed about the significance of the programme. During the programme, panel discussion was held by the eminent personalities of various organisations such as Mr Nithin Vas, Senior Entrepreneur, Paper Seed; Mr Jeeth Milan Roche, Environmentalist, Mangalore Green Brigade; Ms Asha Albuquerque Pai, PhD Scholar, MAHE, Manipal and Ms Lydia Annet Gonsalves, UNV Community Mobilizer, Mangaluru Srinivasan Nandagopal, Senior Journalist and Co-founder, Centre for Integrated Learning was the moderator during the panel discussion.

Volunteers from various institutions and organisations were present for the programme. Ms Maria compered the programme. Dr Roshan Monteiro welcomed the gathering. Sangeetha proposed the vote of thanks.