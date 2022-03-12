International Women’s Day celebrated at St Aloysius Gonzaga School

Mangaluru: May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.” –Unknown. Women are the epitome of courage, hope, and life. St Aloysius Gonzaga school celebrated International Women’s Day 2022, with the motto “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.” The school has always been at the forefront in encouraging the 54 women staff. On 8 th March, the school began with the special assembly focusing on the importance of the day. The vice-principal, Laurel D’souza engrossed the gathering with a strong and beautiful message on how women have evolved and shown their skills in different modalities of life.

The Principal in his speech spoke about the need of celebrating Women’s Day and wished the entire women staff of Gonzaga. The young girl talents of Gonzaga performed a mesmerizing dance, which unravelled the beauty of being a woman with multi-tasking skills. The program was compared by Rhea Jessica Rego of class 7C and the significance of the day was presented by Jenessa Pearl Dsouza of 7 B. All the women staff were admired with a small token of appreciation for being the strong pillars of Gonzaga and making it shine brighter with their presence and dedication.

The program ended with a group photo session, followed by the School Anthem. The Program coordinators were Jisha Thomas and Surya Mohan.