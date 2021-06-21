Spread the love



















International Yoga Day celebrated at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College

Mangaluru : The Yoga and Naturopathy Department of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital in association with the NSS unit of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte celebrated International Yoga Day on 21st June 2021.

Based on the theme “Be with Yoga, be at home” a virtual yoga session was conducted on the zoom platform from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

Dr Havyashri, Incharge of Yoga and Naturopathy Department of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital was the instructor. 200 participants including the faculty and students took part in the program.

Dr Raisa Cheriyan, Assistant Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology was the MC for the program and Dr Sebastian P A, NSS coordinator proposed the vote of thanks.

