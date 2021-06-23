Spread the love



















International Yoga Day Celebrations at St Aloysius College

The NCC Units, National Service Scheme (NSS), Student Activity Cell, Yoga Students and Staff of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru observed International Yoga Day on 21st June 2021 in Arrupe Block of the College through Google Meet platform.

Dr Sudhindra Prabhu, Professor at Yenepoya Dental College, Mangaluru was the chief guest. He spoke on the theme “Stress, Meditation, Myths and Science”. Yogaratna Gopalakrishna Delampady gave a fitting message on the International Yoga Day. He also demonstrated some Yoga Asanas and described the importance of the Asanas.

Dr Alwyn D’Sa, the Registrar/Controller of Examinations of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) in his presidential remarks congratulated the students and staff for their interest and activities in Yoga. He also said how Yoga can convert one’s negative thoughts into positive ones. He briefed about the regular Yoga presentation and activities of Yogaratna Gopalakrishna Delampady, an eminent alumni of the College.

Dr Ishwara Bhat, Dean of Students Welfare Committee welcomed the participants. Paloma Rodrigues, the Secretary for Cultural Activities compered the programme. Rochelle Pais proposed the vote of thanks.

International Day for Yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly on 21 June, 2015. Since its inception, International Day of

Yoga is observed annually all over the world.

