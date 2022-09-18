Intl Coastal Cleanup Day observed by Kar Coast Guard No 3 New Mangalore



Mangalore: Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 3 Karnataka in coordination with the Ministry of Earth Sciences conducted International Coastal Cleanup Day at Panambur beach on 17 Sep 22. A total of 1200 personnel from various walks of life and organizations viz. local administration, NCC, NSS, NMPA, CISF, Customs, CMFRI, local NGOs etc participated in the event.

In addition to Panambur beach Indian Coast Guard alongwith MoES also coordinated the said event at other beaches of Karnataka viz. Ullal, Malpe, Murudeshwar and Karwar where the local populace and stakeholders participated with zeal and enthusiasm.

Naleen Kumar Kateel, MP, was the Chief Guest to flag off the event at Panambur beach. In addition other dignitaries MLA Dr Bharat Shetty, District Commissioner Dr. KV Rajendra, Padamshree Harekala Hajabba, Deputy Inspector General SB Venkatesh, TM and Jayananda Anchan, Mayor MCC also graced the event with their participation.

The event commenced at 7 am where all the participants were provided with gash bags and protective gloves to undertake cleaning of the beach and surroundings. A total of 600 kg of gash was collected from the beach for further segregation and recycling by the authorized recycling plant.

The awareness of clean shore beaches was imparted amongst all participants. The feeling of ecstasy and togetherness was evident in the team and comradeship was seen amongst various age groups, professionals, and organizations, which is envisaged for following years.

