Int’l Level State-of-the-Art Kabaddi & Badminton Indoor Stadium to come up near Urwa Market

International Level State-of-the-Art Kabbadi & Badminton Indoor Stadium to come up near Urwa Market, Mnagaluru on a 1.13-acre land. The work on the project has started now and will be completed by December 2023

Mangaluru: In January of 2018, the then MLA JR Lobo during a press meet had said that the state government has sanctioned Rs 6.50 crore for the construction of an international-level badminton and kabaddi indoor stadium at Urwa Market.. “The government approved 1.13 acre of land at Urwa for the indoor stadium, for which it has sanctioned Rs 6.5 crore. I thank the minister for sports Pramod Madhwaraj and the additional chief secretary of the sports department Rajaneesh Goyal for taking up the initiative to make this happen. The indoor stadium will consist of three floors. There will be four synthetic courts each for kabaddi and badminton, with a seating capacity of 1000. It will also have a cafeteria, gym, restroom, guest room, banquet hall, pantry, dining and lounge.” had said, J R Lobo.

Three years after the proposal was made, work began a couple of days ago for the stadium to be built on 1.13 acres of land in G+4 design with one basement. At present Rs, 20.54 crore grant is reserved for the project, and the contractor is given a deadline of 18 months to complete the work, where the stadium should be completed by December 2023.

As per sources, the building with four storeys will house various facilities, where the ground floor has an area of 2385.97 square meters. will have an entrance lobby, kabaddi court, storeroom, administrative office, and commercial establishments. The First floor, with an area of 1121 square meters, will have a spectators’ gallery and VIP lounge. The second floor, with an area of 820.12 square meters, will have space for indoor games, a gymnasium and a passage. The third floor, with an area of 1739.68 square meters will consist of a stadium, medical room, physiotherapy, storeroom and changing room. The Fourth floor will consist of a spectators’ gallery, dormitory and washrooms, having an area of 1212.99 square meters. The Basement with an area of 2308.25 square meters will have ample parking for vehicles. The height of the building will be 20.85 meters.

It is learnt that this state-of-the-art indoor stadium which is being built under the Smart City project to organize national and international level competitions, will have all facilities for the games of kabaddi and badminton.

