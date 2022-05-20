Into The Unknown! TEDxSAC Bringing People Together to Share TED-Like Experience

Into The Unknown! TEDxSAC Bringing People Together to Share TED-Like Experiences. TEDxSAC is an independently organized event, licensed by TED which will be held on 22nd May 2022 at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru.



Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru said, ” TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short,powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by today’s leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED’s annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman”.

Rev Dr Praveen Martis further said, “TED’s open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; the TED Translators Program, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from thousands of volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed; the annual million-dollar TED Prize, which funds exceptional individuals with a “Wish” or idea, to create change in the world; TEDx, which provides licenses to thousands of individuals and groups who host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; and the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities”

Also speaking during the press meet on TEDx, Ms Flona Soans, Convenor, TEDxSAC said,”TEDx, (x = independently organized event) in the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)”.

“TEDxSAC is an independently organized event, licensed by TED which will be held on 22 nd May 2022 at St Aloysius College(Autonomous), Mangaluru. Learning is a constant process and this event provides the perfect opportunity to learn from prominent people in their professions through their knowledge and experience. TEDxSAC is a special event curated with the finest speakers from the local community with the theme of “Into the Unknown”. “Into The Unknown” is a journey through the minds of intellectuals to understand concepts that we don’t often hear about. This event is a platform for exchange of ideas being open to positive changes” added Ms Soans..

She further said, “With the aim of growing together as a society and paving the way for development on a personal as well as societal level we bring to you our speakers – Pankaj Modi, Rahul Jadhav, Shashidhar Dongre, Rama Vaidhyanathan, Rida Gatphoh, Satshya Tharien, Haris Aboobacker and Jasmir Thakur. TEDxSAC is open to the public and hence we would appreciate active participation for this event. It will be worthwhile to embrace this opportunity and have an awe-inspiring experience”.

ABOUT THE SPEAKERS :

Pankaj Modi:

He is a conservation architect by practice. In the last two decades he has contributed immensely towards conserving India’s heritage.

Rahul Jadhav:

An ex-convict, hit-man and a drug addict who has served a fair amount of time at the Arthur road jail in Mumbai has risen from the ashes of ruin. He discovered his true passion- Running and has not looked back ever since.

Shashidhar Dongre:

A senior executive at L&T Technology Services has over thirty years of product development experience, specifically in creating products for several generations of wireless technologies.

Rama Vaidyanathan:

She is one of the foremost Bharatnatyam dancers of her generation. In a performance career spanning more than 35 years, Rama has developed her own individual style without forsaking the core principles of her dance form.

Rida Gatphoh:

She is a NIFT graduate and the founder of Dak_ti Crafts, a sustainable range of products with the intention to preserve the rich heritage and adept craftsmanship of Meghalaya.

Sathshya Tharien:

She is an edutainment content creator and an award winning journalist based in Mangaluru. During her stint as a journalist, she won the WAN INFRA South Asian Digital Media Award for ‘Best Project for News Literacy’.

Haris Aboobacker:

He is a top-rated digital marketing expert in India. He is recognised as an early member of LinkedIn Creator Club. He founded Haris & Co, a marketing agency generating more than 20 million in revenue.

Jasmir Thakur:

He is a life coach and the Founder Secretary of Sambhavana, an all government certified organisation and flourishes in the spheres of Child Protection, Education, Gender- Diversity & Inclusivity, Human rights and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Other members present during the press meet were Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar; Ms Letitia D’Costa, PR Head, TEDxSAC and Ms Chandrakala, PRO

For registrations contact Letitia D’costa, +91 8722969426

