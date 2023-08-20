Intoxicated Youth Creates High Drama at Natekal, Arrested in Filmy Style

Mangaluru: The Konaje police arrested a youth who was in an inebriated state, in filmy style, after he created Nuisance at Natekal on August 19.

The arrested has been identified as Abubakar Siddique (24), a resident of Kaiko Road, Ullal.

According to sources, Abubakar was in an inebriated state and created a scene at Natekal with a knife and stones in hand. The locals informed the police. The Konaje police along with the Traffic police reached the spot. Ex-serviceman and Police constable of Konaje police station, Santhosh played a vital role in securing Siddiq and shifting him to the police vehicle.

The entire drama was recorded by onlookers.

Siddiq was taken to the hospital for a medical examination and found to be under the influence of alcohol.

A case has been registered against Siddiq at the Konaje police station.

Like this: Like Loading...