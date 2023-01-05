InUnity Mangaluru encourages 500 undergraduates to become budding entrepreneurs -The program is now poised for scaling across Karnataka. InUnity- Mangaluru a Start-Up Firm at Sahyadri College to Host Valedictory Ceremony

Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Ms Hithaishy B, the Company Manager said, ” InUnity Mangaluru, a 4-month youth entrepreneurship program, in Mangaluru, celebrates the graduation of its second cohort on the 7th of January 2023 at Comedkares Innovation Hub, in Bharath Mall, Mangaluru. The valedictory ceremony will be presided over by the MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Executive secretary of COMEDK Dr S. Kumar, CEO of KDEM, Mr Sanjeev Gupta, and Mr Gaurav Hegde, Chairman CII Mangaluru.”

” In alignment with the vision of leveraging the potential youth to become job creators, InUnity LLP focuses on educating youth in higher education through community-centric education and takes a crucial first step towards developing the next generation of entrepreneurs. Over 4 months, with an outreach to more than 500 students across 15 colleges in Mangaluru, 54 students were able to build a viable solution to solve various local challenges. The program is now poised for further growth and wider adoption across the state” added Ms Hithaishy B,

She further said, ” The InUnity pilot program, in partnership with the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) and Confederation of Indian Industries(CII) Mangaluru, was initiated with a vision of identifying entrepreneurial youth across the Mangaluru region, to solve local challenges. This was launched in June 2022. Prominent organizations and institutions such as Syngenta Foundation, College of Fisheries and the Department of Fisheries, and Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Dakshina Kannada, collaborated with InUnity to identify local problems that needed solutions”.

” This graduation will recognize the accomplishments of the young budding entrepreneurs and felicitate the students who have successfully generated a model to help solve local challenges. This program will also enlarge the narrative around the success potential of Youth Entrepreneurship and will lend strength to shifting the narrative from job seekers to job creators and problem solvers: she concluded. Sumesh, an executive at the firm was also present.

For more information

www.inunity.in

Ms.Hithaishy B (hithaishy@inunity.in, 9481247095 )

