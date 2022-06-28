Investiture Ceremony 2022-23 held at St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: The Investiture ceremony, marking the formation of a new ‘student cabinet’ for the academic session 2022-23 was solemnised at St Aloysius High School. On 20th June 2022. The Ceremony commenced with a mellifluous school prayer song rendered by the school choir under the guidance of Mrs. Renny Vas.

Headmaster, Rev. Fr. Gerald Furtado S.J., Mr. Lancy D’souza, Assistant Headmaster were escorted to the dais by Master Reesh R, newly elected school president.

Headmaster administered the pledge to the newly invested office bearers. They pledged to bestow their duties to the best of their abilities. Headmaster and Assistant Headmaster accorded and conferred the badges to the student council enabling the young shoulders to wield responsibility. The magnificent spectacle of the praiseworthy young leaders on the stage with their scarves and badges, taking the Oath of responsibility was truly graceful and enthralling.

The Entire programme was Co-ordinated by Noel Menezes, Mrs. Felcy Pinto and Mrs. Sunitha Pais. The ceremony came to close with the choral singing of the National Anthem.