INVESTITURE CEREMONY at St. Joseph’s Indian Primary School



Bengaluru: INVESTITURE CEREMONY at St. Joseph’s Indian Primary School, Grant Road,Bengaluru was held on Saturday, 25th June 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in School Auditorium.

It was an important day in the school as the student cabinet was inaugurated and the student leaders pledged to lead the student body according to the vision of the institution. Ms. Victoria Charis V. was elected as the School People Leader and Master Joshua P. was elected as the Deputy School People Leader.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime- I, Bengaluru city, was the chief guest of the investiture ceremony. Speaking on the importance of leadership he said St. Joseph’s institution has the history of giving great leaders to the Indian soil. There are renowned persons in all walks of life, who have studied in this institution. He further said St. Joseph’s Institution will give opportunity to the students to bring out their true potential in all aspects of life, be it studies, sports or any other extra-curricular activities and it is the responsibility of the students to make use of the given opportunities.

He ended by saying student life is a golden life. It is a stage where one puts foundation to his or her life. If we put the right foundation, we will lead a happy and successful life. Fr. Joseph D’Souza, the Rector of the institution in his presidential address congratulated the budding leaders of the school. Speaking on leadership he said there are a few people, who are born leaders, there are many, who become leaders because of their hard work, then there are some on whom the leadership or the responsibility is thrust, because of what they achieve.

The leaders were given the badges, flags of the respective houses by the dignitaries on the stage and the students pledged to abide by the vision and mission of the institution. The Chief guest and the President of the function were felicitated. Parents of the School cabinet members, staff and the students were present.

Ms. Priyanka welcomed the gathering; Mr. Nagraj, Mrs. Kalpana and Mrs. Divya were the Conveners of the programme; Mrs. Sherilin proposed the vote of thanks; Mrs. Manjula compered the programme.