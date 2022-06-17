Investiture Ceremony held at St Aloysius College Higher Primary school

Mangaluru: The Investiture Ceremony was held at St Aloysius College Higher Primary School, Kodialbail on 16th June 2022. The Correspondent of the School, Fr Gerald Furtado S J handed over the school flag to the SPL, Abhish acknowledging the budding young leader. The School Cabinet leaders marched forward along with the SPl, ASPl and the dignitaries. The students of class IV invoked God’s blessings through their prayer song.

The gathering was welcomed by Swaroop of Class 7 A. Fr Gerald Furtado SJ addressed the gathering. In his speech, he quoted great leaders like (late) Dr A P J Kalam and Mahatma Gandhi who rendered real service to the nation. The qualities required for leadership such as service, love, understanding, wisdom etc must be cultivated, he said and wished the new team of leaders for the academic year 2022-23 all the best.

Arun Baptist announced the names of the newly formed School Cabinet. The Office bearers took a pledge to abide by the rules and regulations of the school, and respect all elders, teachers and fellow students. The vote of thanks was proposed by the Prince of class 7. The programme was compered by Shannon Pinto of class 7.

The School Cabinet comprises these leaders: SPL – Abhish Bangera, ASPL – Lagan J S, Secretary – Sneha along with the other assigned leaders.

The Correspondent Fr Gerald Furtado SJ, Headmistress Mrs Jositta Noronha, Assistant Headmaster Liya D’Souza, Vice President of the PTA Mrs Mangala Rai were the dignitaries on the dais.