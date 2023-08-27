Investiture Ceremony of ‘Bunny Movement’ at St Aloysius Gonzaga School



Mangaluru: The investiture ceremony of ‘The Bunny Movement’ for Kindergartners was held on 25 August 2023 at St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru. The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by the Chief Guest Srinivas Chandrashekar Kini, Assistant District Commissioner and President of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Mangaluru North Wing along with Guest of Honor Ms Mohini Ramachandra, Secretary of Mangaluru City North Local Association.

Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, Vice-principal & Kindergarten coordinator Ms Aparna Suresh. Cub master of the school Ms Shashikala, Flock leader Ms Anisha Avila Dias, teacher representatives Ms Sharlet Mathias and Ms Deepa Sequeira joined in lighting the lamp.

The Chief Guest addressed the students and explained the Bunny Law of the Bunny Movement. The Principal gave the importance of the activities under this programme. He asked the little bunnies to follow the motto “Keep Smiling” and told them to be as active, smart and quick as bunnies. Chief Guest Kini and the Principal Father Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ honoured our little Bunnies with the bunny apron. Cute bunnies performed a mass drill holding colourful props. 165 Bunnies participated actively in this programme full of mirth and energy.

The significance was given by Ms Sharlet Mathias. Ms Averyl Rebello welcomed the gathering. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Charitha K. R. and the Bunny Day Movement ceremony was compered by Ms Veronica D’Souza.

