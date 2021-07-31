Spread the love



















Investiture Ceremony of the Students’ Council-2021 held at St Aloysius P U College, Mangaluru

‘Leadership is the capacity to transform vision into reality’- Warren G Bennis.



Mangaluru: Speaking on the occasion of the Inaugural Ceremony of the Students’ Council 2021- 2022 of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru held on 30 July 2021in the Loyola hall, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, the Principal, congratulated the newly elected Students’ Council. In his message, he emphasized on the four pillars of successful leadership that is self awareness, heroism, ingenuity and love. He explained how leadership is about making the right choices, walking that extra mile, thinking out of the box and being open to others viewpoints. In concluding remarks, Fr Clifford, reminded them of the motto of the institution, Lucet et Ardet, urging them to enkindle others by becoming men and women for and with others.

Themed ‘EMPOWERED TO SERVE’, the program began with the prayer service followed by the inaugural of the Students’ Council by lighting the lamp. The Student Council Representatives, President- Aaron Patrao, Vice President-Ms Adora Mascarenhas, Secretary of Science- Nithish P S, Secretary of Commerce-Ms Trisha Rai, and Secretary of Arts-Ms Gauthami Shetty, pledged to work for the student community as Principal Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ administered the oath. Aaron Patrao, the Student President, in his address, assured that he and his team would live up to the vision and mission of the institution and render service to the best of their abilities.

Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, Campus Minister, Vice Principal of Commerce & Arts, Mrs Charlotte D’Souza, Vice Principal of Science, Murali Krishna GM, Deans, Dr Pradeep M and Mrs Kiran Shetty were also present on the dais. Mrs Kiran Shetty welcomed the gathering and also conducted the felicitation of the newly elected representatives. Mrs Sowmya Ganesh, Lecturer- Department of Mathematics, compered the programme.

