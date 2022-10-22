Invitation to Solar Eclipse Celebration on 25th Oct in MCC Swimming Pool Area

Invitation to Solar Eclipse Celebration on 25th October 2022 in Mangaluru City Corporation Swimming Pool Compound, Lady Hill, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: Eclipses are natural phenomena with nothing to be afraid of and are events to be watched and celebrated. Certain people because of their superstitious beliefs think that eating or drinking during and several hours before and after an eclipse will cause various ill effects despite the lack of any evidence.

For decades we have been doing this in the open air during eclipses, particularly solar eclipses. To dispel these myths as usual we would like to meet in the open and also consume food during the time of the eclipse. The next solar eclipse is on 25th October, Tuesday between 4.30 to 6.30 pm near the Mangaluru City Corporation Swimming Pool, Lady Hill, Mangaluru. During this time we will have an open-air meeting at 5.30 pm, Swim from 4.45 to 5.15 pm, watch the eclipse and consume food in the open air under the eclipsed sun.

One should not witness a solar eclipse from the naked eye, even for a short time. It can cause serious damage to your eyes. Additionally, a Solar Eclipse occurs on a New Moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun, and the three objects are aligned. A partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon covers the solar disk partially.

We request you to be kindly present and join in this celebration. You are requested to bring your own Solar Eclipse viewing spectacles if possible since the organizers have only a limited number of spectacles which will be provided and returned after viewing.

by: Narendra Nayak

President, Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations.

Like this: Like Loading...