Inviting Nominations/Recommendations for Rachana Awards – 2023

Mangaluru: RACHANA- Catholic Chamber of Commerce & Industry, was established in 1998 has instituted 5 ‘Rachana Awards’ to honour outstanding individual Catholics originating from the Mangalore Diocese who have excelled in their respective fields.

FIVE Awards of the year goes in these following fields:

1. Rachana Agriculturist of the year

2. Rachana Entrepreneur of the year

3. Rachana Professional of the year (Doctors, Engineers, Lawyers, Chartered Accountants)

4. Rachana NRI Entrepreneur/ Professional of the year

5. Rachana Outstanding Woman of the year.

Each award will consist of a Title, a Citation, a Memento and a Public Honour.

Jury members shall scrutinize the Nominations/Recommendations and shall select the most deserving.

The ‘RACHANA’ award ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 6.30 pm at Milagres Jubilee Hall, Mangalore in the presence of the dignitaries and eminent persons and will be presided by Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore.

Further clarifications regarding awards can be gathered from ‘RACHANA’ office from 10 am to 4 pm. Tele. No- 0824-2001188 / 9141269230.

Applications/Nominations/Recommendations along with photograph should reach the office on or before 30.09.2022 to : The President, RACHANA, First Floor, Pio Mall, Jail Road, Mangalore 575 004. email: rachanamangalore@gmail.com A panel of 25

Submitted by : CA Rudolph Rodrigues (Convener) Rachana Awards and Vincent Cutinha ( President) Rachana, Mangalore

