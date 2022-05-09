IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings thrash Delhi Capitals by 91 runs



Mumbai: A clinical all-round performance helped Chennai Super Kings thrash Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in the 55th match of the IPL 2022 at the Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium, here on Sunday.

An excellent half-century from Devon Conway (87 off 49) powered Chennai Super Kings to 208-6 against Delhi Capitals in 20 overs, after being invited to bat first.

Apart from Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (41 off 33) and Shivam Dube (32 off 19) also made vital contributions with the bat for CSK. Lower down the order, M.S Dhoni (21 off 8) and Moeen Ali (9 off 4) gave the finishing touches to Chennai’s innings.

Anrich Nortje (3/42), Khaleel Ahmed (2/28), and Mitchell Marsh (1/34) were the wicket-takers for Delhi.

In reply, the likes of David Warner (19 off 12), Mitchell Marsh (25 off 20), and Rishabh Pant 21 off 11) got quick-fire starts but they couldn’t play big innings for Delhi. In the end, Delhi were bowled out for 117 in 17.4 overs, losing by a huge margin of 91 runs.

Moeen Ali (3/13) was the star performer with the ball for CSK while Dwayne Bravo (2/24), Mukesh Choudhary (2/22), Simarjeet Singh (2/27) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/29) also picked crucial wickets.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 208/6 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 87, Ruturaj Gaikwad 41; Anrich Nortje 3/42, Khaleel Ahmed 2/28) lost to Delhi Capitals 117 all-out in 17.4 overs (Mitchell Marsh 25, Rishabh Pant 21; Moeen Ali 3/13) by 91 runs.