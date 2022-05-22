IPL 2022: Ishan Kishan, Tim David knocks, Bumrah’s 3/25 help Mumbai win as Delhi miss playoffs spot

Mumbai: Clinical batting by Ishan Kishan (48), Dewald Brevis (37), and a blazing 11-ball 34 by Tim David after a brilliant 3/25 haul by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah helped Mumbai Indians end their IPL 2022 campaign with a five-wicket win that denied Delhi Capitals a place in the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals had to win the match so as to reach 16 points and deny Royal Challengers Bangalore the playoffs spot on better net run-rate while Mumbai were playing to restore some pride, here on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals were asked to bat first on a pitch that offered bounce to the seamers and landed in trouble soon as Bumrah claimed two wickets and Daniel Sams one as Delhi slumped to 31/3. They recovered to post a below-par score of 159/7 in 20 overs thanks mainly to Rovman Powell (43) and Rishabh Pant (39), who rescued the team with a 75-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Chasing 160 to win, Mumbai rode on crucial knocks by Kishan, Brevis, and David as they reached 160/5 in 19.1 overs to record their fourth win and end on eight points, the same as Chennai Super Kings but were placed last in the table on net run rate.

Delhi Capitals slumped to their seventh defeat in 14 matches, finishing with 14 points, and fifth place in the table. But they had themselves to blame as they succumbed to nerves and some good bowling by Jasprit Bumrah as they got a sub-par score.

Royal Challengers Bangalore joined Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in the playoffs.

With the pitch still offering something to the bowlers, Delhi had their chances and did manage to put Mumbai in a spot of bother, but some poor efforts in the field and some good batting by Kishan, Dewald Brevis (37) and Tim David (34) helped them reach the target with five balls to spare.

Ishan Kishan was the more aggressive of the Mumbai Indian openers as he struck two fours and a six in Anrich Nortje in the second over. But Rohit Sharma failed to click in the last match for Mumbai Indians as he got out for 2, caught by Shardul Thakur off Nortje.

Kishan and Brevis added 51 runs for the second wicket before Kishan got out, hitting three fours and four sixes in the process. Brevis blasted three sixes during his 33-ball 37 and added 50 runs for the fourth wicket with Tim David but was bowled by Shardul Thakur as Delhi tried to claw their way back into the match.

Tim David hammered four sixes and two fours during his 11-ball 34 to turn things towards Mumbai Indians again but his ouster from the middle, caught by Prithvi Shaw as he tried to flick a leg-stump yorker but only managed a leading edge. However, he had already done his job, dragging Mumbai to 145/4 in the 18th over, leaving them needing 15 ns off 14 deliveries.

Delhi players seem to lose their nerves as skipper Pant dropped a skier while their fielders made some silly errors in the outfield as Mumbai inched closer to the target.

Mumbai’s hopes rested on Tilak Verma and he was out off the last delivery of 19th over with Mumbai 155/5. Mumbai needed five runs off the last six deliveries but a no-ball by Khaleel Ahmad and a four by Ramandeep Singh off the resultant free-hit saw Mumbai Rohit Sharma’s side home,

Bumrah rattled them with two quick wickets and Daniel Sams claimed one, Delhi Capitals struggled in the power-play, reaching 37/3 after six overs.

Sams made the breakthrough for Mumbai Indians when he sent back the dangerous David Warner as his New South Wales statemate top-edged an attempted cut off a back-of-length delivery outside off-stump to Bumrah in the third over. Warner got out for five runs with Delhi on 21.

Bumrah then sent back Mitchell Marsh (0), getting the Aussie batter to edge one to Rohit Sharma at slip, with a delivery that landed in the corridor and moved slightly. Delhi slumped to 22/2.

It became 31/3 in the sixth over as Bumrah sent back Prithvi Shaw (24) with a superb bouncer that rose sharply from back-of-length and the batter was indecisive whether to play it or avoid it. By the time Shaw decided to take evasive action, the ball hit him on the gloves and Ishan Kishan completed a smart catch.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 159/7 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 39, Rovman Powell 43, Axar Patel 19 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/25, Ramandeep Singh 2/29) lost to Mumbai Indians 160/5 in 19.1 overs(Ishan Kishan 48, Dewald Brevis 37, Tim David 34, Tilak Varma 21; Shardul Thakur 2/31, Anrich Nortje 2/37) by 5 wickets.