IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets



Mumbai: A disciplined bowling performance followed by a solid knock by Quinton de Kock helped Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in an IPL 2022 match at the D.Y Patil Stadium, here on Thursday.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Lucknow Super Giants produced a clinical bowling performance to restrict Delhi Capitals to 149/3 in 20 overs.

Opener Prithvi Shaw (61 off 34) gave Delhi a flying start, taking them to 52-0 in the powerplay. However, once he got out, Delhi lost the wickets of Warner (4) and Rovman Powell (3) in quick succession and were in a spot of bother. But, skipper Rishabh Pant (39 not out off 36) and Sarfaraz Khan (36 not out off 28) then batted till the end, rescued Delhi and helped them post a modest total of 149/3 in 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi (2/22) was the most successful bowler for Lucknow while Krishnappa Gowtham (1/23) also picked one wicket.

In reply, K.L Rahul and Quinton de Kock gave Delhi a solid start. Rahul (24) got out after the powerplay but De Kock smashed a fine fifty to keep his team in the game. Just when it seemed that de Kock was on course for a century, the South African opener fell for 80 with LSG needing 28 off 25 balls. The Delhi bowlers then bowled a few disciplined overs and brought the equation to 19 runs off 12 balls.

However, Krunal Pandya (19 not out off 14) and Ayush Badoni (10 not out off 3) held their nerves, remained unbeaten and took Lucknow over the victory line, with six wickets in hand and two balls to spare.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/31), Shardul Thakur (1/29) and Lalit Yadav (1/21) were the wicket-takers for Delhi.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 149-3 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 61, Rishabh Pant 39 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 2/22) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 155-4 in 19.4 overs (Quinton de Kock 80, K.L Rahul 24; Kuldeep Yadav (2/31) by 6 wickets.