IPL 2022: Theekshana, Jadeja help CSK beat RCB by 23 runs for first win of season



Navi Mumbai: Superlative bowling performance by Maheesh Theekshana (4/33) and skipper Ravindra Jadeja (3/39) after brilliant fighting knocks by Shivam Dube (95 not out) and Robin Uthappa (88) helped defending champions Chennai Super Kings overcome Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs for their first win in IPL 2022 at the D.Y Patil Stadium here on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Theekshana sent back RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for 8 and fellow opener Anuj Rawat for 12 while pacer Mukesh Choudhary got former skipper Virat Kohli out for one as RCB slumped to 42/3 from which they did not recover. Theekshana returned back for his second spell and sent back Shahbaz Ahmed (41) and Suyash Prabhudessai (34) to complete his four wickets as RCB, chasing a target of 217, were restricted to 193/9 in 20 overs.

The heroics of the Chennai Super Kings’ bowlers came after sensational counter-attacking half-centuries by Shivam Dube (95 not out off 46) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50) propelled them to a mammoth 216/4 after RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first.

CSK were in a spot of bother at 36-2 after 6.4 overs but Uthappa and Dube took RCB bowlers to the cleaners and stitched a whopping 165 runs off just 74 balls for the third wicket, helping the team post a big total, which they eventually defended successfully for their first win in five matches.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 216/4 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 95 not out, Robin Uthappa 88; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/35, Josh Hazlewood 1/33) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 193/9 in 20 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 41, Suyash Prabhudessai 34, Dinesh Karthik 34; Maheesh Theekshana 4/33, Ravindra Jadeja 3/39).