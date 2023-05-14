IPL 2023: Plan was to build partnership and then target few bowlers, says centurion Prabhsimran Singh

New Delhi: Opener Prabhsimran Singh, who smashed a brilliant century and led Punjab Kings to a comfortable win over Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 match, revealed that his plan was to build some partnership and then target a few bowlers.

Punjab Kings were struggling at 45/3 but Prabhsimran hit his maiden IPL century (103 off 65) and stitched a vital stand of 72 runs off 54 balls for the fourth wicket with Sam Curran (20 off 24) to guide his side to a competitive 167/7 in 20 overs.

Harpreet Brar then ripped through the DC batting line-up with 4/30 as a lethal bowling performance from PBKS saw them restrict the home side to 136/8 and win the match by 31 runs on Saturday night.

After another loss, Delhi Capitals were knocked out of the competition while PBKS moved to sixth in the table courtesy the win.

“We lost a few wickets at the top, so the plan was to take the game a little deep. I have been with the team for a long time and when you get back-to-back opportunities you gotta grab it,” said Prabhsimran at the post-match presentation.

“The wicket was slightly tough at the start and the plan was to build some partnership and then target a few bowlers,” he added.

The 22-year old Singh thanked management for the opportunities and mentioned about his conversations with seniors.

“I also speak to senior players who keep telling me to make sure that I take the game deep and make it big when I get a start. Really thankful to the management for the opportunities,” said Prabhsimran

Both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals play each other in their next encounter, which takes place in Dharamshala on May 17.

