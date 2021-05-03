Spread the love



















IPL table: DC rise to top spot after big win over PBKS

Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals (DC) rose to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table after their comprehensive win over Punjab Kings (PBKS).

DC’s reign may, however, turn out to be a short one for now if third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are two points behind the Capitals, end up beating Kolkata Knight Riders by a big margin on Monday.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), meanwhile, are sixth on six points as they fell further away from the top three.

DC have a net run rate (NRR) of +0.547, which is higher than that of RCB’s -0.171 but lower than second-placed Chennai Super Kings’ +1.263.

PBKS, meanwhile, have an NRR of -0.368 which is lower than that of fifth-placed Rajasthan Royals (-0.190), who are also on six points. PBKS could fall to seventh if Kolkata Knight Riders, who are on four points, beat RCB on Monday.