IPR Commercialization on Eve World IPR Day Celebrated at Sahyadri College

IPR Commercialization on Eve World Intellectual Property Day (IPR) Day Celebrated at Sahyadri College, Adyar, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: IPR Cell and Department of Mechanical Engineering, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management Mangaluru is organizing a three-day Faculty Development Program titled “ IPR commercialization” on 24th April 2023 to 26th April 2023. This program is organized as a part of the celebration of World IPR day which is celebrated on 26th April 2023 every year worldwide. The programme is sponsored and supported by Karnataka State Council for Science & Technology (KSCST), Bengaluru, Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), Karnataka Chapter, Bengaluru and Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC), Bengaluru.

This Faculty Development Program focuses on various aspects of intellectual property, including the importance of IPR in academia, an introduction to IPR and its terms, and commercializing products through patents and copyrights. The FDP also aimed to provide an introduction to trademark registration, geographical indications, and training on patent search.

1. Dr U T Vijay, Executive Secretary, KSCST

2. Dr. Premraj Rajagopal, IPR Manager, ITC Limited

3. Nagarjun M G, Project Associate, KSCST

4. Ms Nandini Dholepat, Consultant and GI Expert Bangalore

5. Smt. Girija Sriram, Founder, Ipatentiti Systems, Bengaluru

6. Smt. Prabhavathi Rao, Program Coordinator, WTO & IPR Relay Cell, VTPC

7. Dr Farah Deeba, IPR Consultant, CMR University

8. Ms Priyanka, Project Associate KSCST

9. Dr Praveen Kumar M V, Manager, Autonomous Mobility, Continental India Private Limited, Bangalore.

10. Dr. Rudresh M, Asst. Professor, Dept. of Aeronautical Enng., DSCE, Bangalore.

The FDP is organized under the able leadership of Dr Manjunath Bhandary Chairman of Bhandary Foundation, Prof Ashok Kumar M Raichur Secretary of KSCST, and Dr Suresh Kumar Chairman of ISTE (Karnataka Chapter). The program will be conducted under the guidance of Dr Manjappa Sarathi, Director of Research, Dr Rajesha S, Principal Sahyadri and Prof. Balakrishna SS, Vice Principal Sahyadri. The event is coordinated by Dr Rathischandra Gatti Prof. & Head, Mechanical Department at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru.

