Iran condemns Israel for Palestinian hunger striker’s death in prison

Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has condemned Israel for the death of a prominent leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in an Israeli prison.

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in a statement on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website, in reaction to the death of Khader Adnan, who died in an Israeli prison on Tuesday after he went on a hunger strike for 86 days, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said Adnan’s “martyrdom” in an Israeli prison further manifested the “rightfulness” of the oppressed Palestinian nation’s resistance.

Kanaani noted that the detention of the Palestinian citizen and the way he was treated by Israelis was a flagrant instance of Israel’s “inhumane and violent” behaviour toward the Palestinian people over the past 70 years, which is tantamount to a “crime against humanity”.

He said the silence of the international community and human rights bodies over Israel’s acts will further encourage the Israelis to continue their behaviours.

