Spread the love



















Iran, Pakistan to open new border crossing



Tehran: Iran and Pakistan will open a new border crossing point on Saturday to increase trade exchanges, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The border crossing point is between Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province and Pakistan’s Gabd, Xinhua news agency quoted Khatibzadeh as saying in a briefing on Friday.

During a visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Pakistan last month, Tehran and Islamabad agreed to open the Rimdan-Gabd cross-border gateway, according to the spokesman.

“The construction of this border gateway between the two friendly and neighbouring states and the recent inauguration of Khaf-Herat railway project show that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches special priority to interaction and cooperation with its neighbours,” Press TV quoted Khatibzadeh as saying.

A joint railway project linking eastern Iran to western Afghanistan was inaugurated on December 10.