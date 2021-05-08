Spread the love



















Iran reports 17,076 new Covid-19 cases, 2,627,094 in total



Tehran: Iran on Friday reported 17,076 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country’s total infections to 2,627,094.

The pandemic has so far claimed 74,241 lives in Iran, up by 335 in the past 24 hours, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman of the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during her daily briefing in the country.

A total of 2,074,089 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,534 remain in intensive care units, said Lari.

The ministry said that 16,789,338 tests have so far been carried out across the country, the Xinhua news agency reported.

By Friday, 1,231,652 people have received the first doses of coronavirus vaccines and 253,635 the second doses.

Iran has recently implemented restrictions on businesses and travels in high-risk areas amid a new wave of the virus spread in the country.

Iran reported its first cases of the disease in February 2020.