Iran says ‘good’ diplomatic moves underway to normalise ties with Bahrain

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has said that “good” diplomatic moves are being made toward the normalisation of Iran’s relations with Bahrain.



Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has said that “good” diplomatic moves are being made toward the normalisation of Iran’s relations with Bahrain.

He made the remarks on Tuesday in an interview with the Iranian state-own Arabic-language news channel Al-Alam, expressing optimism that Iran would normalise its ties with Bahrain, as well as other regional countries.

Kanaani stressed that the Iranian government is determined to improve relations with all regional states based on common interests.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, the Spokesperson said the recent detente between Iran and Saudi Arabia will have other positive regional impacts, such as leading to a rapprochement between Iran and Bahrain, Xinhua news agency reported.

Media reports said on Tuesday that direct talks are being held between Iran and Bahrain on the restoration of bilateral relations, and the results are expected to be announced in the near future.

Bahrain severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 after Saudi Arabia cut its ties with Tehran in response to the attacks on the Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shia cleric.

China, Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday announced that the latter two had reached a deal that includes the agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months.

Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Saudi Arabia’s minister of state, member of the Council of Ministers and national security adviser, led the Saudi delegation, and Admiral Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, led the Iranian delegation during talks in Beijing from March 6 to 10, according to a trilateral statement issued by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Like this: Like Loading...