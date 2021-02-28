Spread the love



















Iran to support Syria in fight against terrorism



Tehran: Iran will keep supporting the Syrian government in fighting against terrorism, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a telephonic conversation with the Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

Zarif reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic will continue its support for Syria in various fields and in its efforts to ensure security and stability across Syria, according to Tasnim news agency.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also stressed the need for a solution that preserves the interests, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Arab country, Xinhua reported.

For his part, Mekdad thanked Iran for supporting the Syrian people in the economic arena with the purpose of mitigating the effects of unilateral economic sanctions.

The two sides also urged the western states to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions on Syria, said the report.

The conversation between the two senior officials of the regional allies followed US air strikes that killed at least 22 pro-Iran fighters in eastern Syria on Friday morning.