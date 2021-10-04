Spread the love



















Iran urges IAEA to ‘clarify position’ on ‘sabotage’ against its nuclear sites

Tehran: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) must “clarify its position” concerning a sabotage act in June against a building of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), the head of the AEOI said on Sunday.

It is important to note that there was “a terrorist incident there,” and Israel has acknowledged it, Mohammad Eslami told journalists after a meeting with members of Iran’s parliament, Xinhua news agency reported, citing state TV.

Answering a question regarding the UN nuclear watchdog’s demand for access to a centrifuge-component-manufacturing workshop to service surveillance cameras, the Iranian official said Iran has no obligation to grant such access.

On September 26, the IAEA said in a statement that Iran had failed on September 12 to fully honour the terms of an agreement with the UN agency by not allowing access to the workshop in Karaj, west of capital Tehran.

Reacting to the statement, the Iranian ambassador to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, wrote on Twitter that the agency’s report was not accurate, saying “any decision taken by Iran on monitoring equipment is only based on political rather than legal considerations.”

On July 6, Iran blamed Israel for a sabotage act against the AEOI facility in Karaj on June 23, with the alleged objective of derailing the talks to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Like this: Like Loading...