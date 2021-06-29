Spread the love



















Iran urges parties to ‘make decisions’ on revival of n-deal

Tehran: The Iranian government has urged the parties in the Vienna talks to “make their own decisions” on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“We have made and announced the decisions we should have made, and now it is the turn of the parties (in Vienna talks) to make their own decisions,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in his weekly press conference here on Monday.

Asked if the agreement on the JCPOA has been postponed to the next Iranian government, Khatibzadeh said that “it does not matter in which government and within what time span the agreement is reached”.

Iran and the P4+1, namely the UK, China, France, Russia and Germany, with the indirect involvement of the US, have conducted six rounds of negotiations in the Austrian capital since April 6 aimed at reviving the JCPOA.

Despite progresses in the negotiations, the parties have announced that some “serious” differences were yet to be resolved.

At the end of the latest round of talks, Iran’s senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi said that it was the time for the parties to make their “decisions” over the remaining issues.

The US government under Trump withdrew from the international deal in May 2018 and unilaterally reimposed sanctions on Iran.

In response, Iran gradually stopped implementing parts of its commitments to the agreement from May 2019.

Since April 6, the Joint Commission of the nuclear agreement have continued discussions about a possible return of the US to the deal and how to ensure the full and its effective implementation.

