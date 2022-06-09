Iranian FM, Jaishankar discuss strengthening of bilateral ties



New Delhi: Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed strengthening of bilateral relations and strategic affairs during delegation-level talks here, an official statement said.

The statement issued by the Minister of External Affairs said the two Ministers on Wednesday discussed the “entire gamut of bilateral relations including political, cultural and people to people ties” during their talks on Wednesday.

This is Amir Abdollahian’s first trip to New Delhi since taking office in August 2021.

The Ministry said that Jaishankar “appreciated the role of Iran in facilitating India’s medical assistance to Afghanistan, including supply of Covid-19 vaccines to Afghan nationals residing in Iran”.

“Both sides acknowledged the significance of bilateral cooperation in the field of regional connectivity and reviewed the progress made at the Shahid Beheshti terminal, Chabahar Port. The sides agreed that the Chabahar Port has provided much needed sea-access to landlocked Afghanistan and has also emerged as a commercial transit hub for the region, including for Central Asia.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to continue to cooperate on the development of Chabahar Port. Teams from both countries will be meeting soon to address operational aspects,” the Ministry statement said.

Amir Abdollahian and Jaishankar also discussed international and regional issues, including Afghanistan.

The two sides “reaffirmed the importance of providing immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and reiterated the need for a representative and inclusive political system” in the war-torn nation, the statement noted.

The Iranian Minister also informed Jaishankar on the current situation pertaining to the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier, Amir Abdollahian called-on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also held a meeting with the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.