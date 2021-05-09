Spread the love



















Iranian FM urges US to help revive n-deal



Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has urged the US to help revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), adding that the crisis was started by Washington with its withdrawal from the deal three years ago.

“As we try to revive JCPOA in Vienna, it’s necessary to remember how it all started. Three years ago today, a disgraced buffoon violated U.S. obligations,” Zarif tweeted on Saturday referring to the withdrawal by the previous US government under Donald Trump.

“Today, @POTUS (President Joe Biden) has to decide whether the US continues lawlessness or adheres to law. Onus is on the US, not Iran,” Xinhua news agency quoted Zarif as further saying.

The US administration under former President Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and unilaterally re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

In response, Iran gradually stopped implementing parts of its JCPOA commitments from May 2019.

The JCPOA Joint Commission began to meet in Vienna on April 6, aiming at getting the US to return to the deal, and Iran to resume full compliance with it.